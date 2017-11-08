Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Here Comes The Sun!

You are definitely going to need to keep the heavy coat handy!! Even with some sunshine finally returning today, cold Canadian air will still be in place across much of the Central Plains including Kansas.

The good news for today is that the sun will finally make a return… While we really don’t warm up all that much today the combination of more sun and lighter winds will still make you feel a little warmer!!

Statewide temps will stay on the chilly side and some folks in NW KS will have a bit more of a southerly breeze but this is the first step in an improving forecast.

By the end of the workweek and heading into the weekend, we are going to see our temperatures moderate as high pressure over Mexico pushes the jet stream to the north and essentially closes the door on the chilly Canadian air that has been sitting on top of us for the past several days!