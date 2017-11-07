Teachman’s Take: The Sun Will Come Out…Soon!

Clouds once again dominated the day. Plus, we did see a few flurries and sleet pellets across the state.

Overnight, there will be a system that will skim our area. This will produce spotty flurries and light snow showers in southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

I’m not expecting any accumulations as the majority of the storm passes to our south.

Temperatures are chilly this evening in the 30s and 40s. As the clouds thin, we’re going to drop back below freezing.

A change is brewing and it’s one I think you’ll like that includes more sunshine and warmer temperatures. When we’ll hit the 60s again on KSN News tonight. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman