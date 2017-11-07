Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Cloudy & Cold!!

A winter weather advisory is in effect for NW Kansas and SW Nebraska till 1PM. A light wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and a few snow flurries are possible in this area allowing for the potential for some slick roadways…

While any accumulations would be light even a slight glaze can create tricky driving conditions… A little light snow is possible across W Kansas and along the Kansas Colorado state line, but any accumulations would be very light and not really be a huge impact on your day.

Any light snow will taper off overnight and by tomorrow we should start to clear out as high pressure builds in… While it is not totally out of the question that Wichita could see a few flakes overnight the chances are very slim.

If you’ve been missing the sun then you are not alone… The good news is that the sun will return tomorrow, and although it will be chilly the winds will be light and with sunny skies, Wednesday will feel much better than today so hang in there!!