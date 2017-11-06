Teachman’s Take: Winter Weather Returns

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect overnight and through Tuesday morning. This is targeted for NW Kansas and SW Nebraska.

I’m expecting not only light snowfall accumulations, but also the possibility of freezing drizzle that could complicate your early Tuesday morning drive in NW Kansas and SW Nebraska. Please drive slowly! As for this moisture stretching into central Kansas…we could see a few light rain showers Tuesday afternoon, but temps should be warm enough that there won’t be too much of an issue.

And once again today, the clouds favored us and will continue to do so for a little longer this week.

These clouds have impacted our temperatures today, keeping us well below normal for this time of year.

Coming up tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10, we’ll take a look at how much snow could fall in parts of the state before temps FINALLY start to warm. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman