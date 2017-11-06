Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Chilly Days Continue!

Off to a Chilly start to a chilly week ahead!! Temps at this early hour of the morning, are at or below freezing!!

We are going to keep clouds around with chilly temperatures for the day. It’ll be much colder by morning with temperatures in the 30s. Some freezing fog is possible across far SW Kansas early in the morning so you will want to give yourself some extra time in the morning. It won’t warm up much as highs only tap into the 50s.

We do have a little light fog in SW KS this morning but fortunately temps are above freezing in those locations.

We are setting up for a chilly Fall week this week… I don’t think we will get much snowfall accumulation,  but we certainly could see some flakes flying Tuesday night into Wednesday morning!!

 

 

 

 

