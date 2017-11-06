Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: The Early November Chill

By under

Skies finally cleared out late yesterday only for clouds to roll back in for the start of the school and work week.

We won’t see a whole lot of sunshine, we’ll keep with the chilly temperatures as highs top out in the 40s and 50s.

Kansas Today

Early Tuesday morning, light snow or flurries will be possible in northwest Kansas with little to no accumulation anticipated.

Kansas Tonight

Light snow or flurries are possible again in western Kansas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. At best, we’re looking at a dusting. This does not appear to be a big winter weather maker at all. Milder weather is expected for the second half of the work week.

I’ll have your updated forecast coming up on KSN News at Noon! – Laura Bannon

 

 

