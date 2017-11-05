Western’s Weather Wrap: Clouds Break, but Front Arrives

Another morning with patchy dense fog and drizzle in Wichita, so take it easy if you’re headed out. But, this won’t last long, as a cold front is on its way and will sweep this moisture out of the region.

The front is about halfway across the state now, bringing some breezy north winds at 15-25 mph.

We’re also seeing colder temperatures behind the front, with 30s to the northwest, while some 50s still linger to the southeast.

So for the rest of the day, expect temperatures to hover in the 50s with breezy north winds, but at least with a little bit of sunshine breaking through.

Get a look ahead to our next chance for rain and even snow in my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Enjoy the remainder of your weekend, everybody!

~Katie the Weather Lady