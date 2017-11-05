Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Clouds Break, but Front Arrives

By under

Another morning with patchy dense fog and drizzle in Wichita, so take it easy if you’re headed out. But, this won’t last long, as a cold front is on its way and will sweep this moisture out of the region.

The front is about halfway across the state now, bringing some breezy north winds at 15-25 mph.

We’re also seeing colder temperatures behind the front, with 30s to the northwest, while some 50s still linger to the southeast.

So for the rest of the day, expect temperatures to hover in the 50s with breezy north winds, but at least with a little bit of sunshine breaking through.

Get a look ahead to our next chance for rain and even snow in my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Enjoy the remainder of your weekend, everybody!

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s