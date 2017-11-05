Weather Blog

Laura's Look: Staying in the winter coats…

By

Took some time but the clouds finally cleared out for the end of this grungy weekend.

With the lack of clouds overnight tonight, temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s Monday morning.

Patchy freezing fog is possible in western Kansas, so heads up for drivers, please allow yourself extra time in the morning.

Staying chilly tomorrow with some sunshine and cooler than normal temperatures.

Wintry weather is possible in parts of Kansas come Tuesday and Wednesday, I’ll show you who will see what and where coming up on KSN News tonight! – Laura Bannon

 

