Western’s Weather Wrap: Foggy Again, but Turning Milder

A *Dense Fog Advisory* is in place across western and southern Kansas this morning, including Wichita, until 10 AM. Visibility is reduced to less than a quarter of a mile in some places, so please drive carefully if you’re headed out!

You can see the foggy conditions in Wichita right now, plus temperatures are chilly in the 40s, so grab a jacket before you leave the house.

The fog is expected to clear up by late morning, but clouds will likely be stubborn today. If we can finally get some sunshine to break out later this afternoon and evening, then temperatures will be milder in the 60s, making for a pretty nice Saturday!

Enjoy this mild weather while it lasts, because yet another cold front will be passing through Kansas tomorrow, turning us chilly again for the start of the work and school week.

Also, don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends tonight, so set your clocks BACK one hour before you go to bed, giving you an extra hour of sleep, and allowing the sun to rise and set earlier starting tomorrow.

Have a wonderful weekend, everyone!

~Katie the Weather Lady

