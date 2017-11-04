Laura’s Look: Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow

Stubborn clouds today kept our temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Cloudy and cool conditions will stay in place overnight tonight with some sunshine returning tomorrow.

Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time ends tonight, set your clock back one hour tonight and change the batteries in your smoke detectors!

We’ll see a wide range of temperatures tomorrow. Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine. It’ll be milder in south central Kansas including the Wichita metro tomorrow with highs right around 60 degrees. Cooler in western Kansas.

This week will be another roller coaster ride as temperatures dip down again in the mid-week time frame. Warmer weather is expected heading into next weekend.

Showers, perhaps even some flurries are possible as temperatures tumble on down, I’ll have those details on KSN News at 6 and 10. – Laura Bannon