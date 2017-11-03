Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Fall Today, Spring Weekend

Another gloomy day in Wichita with overcast skies, chilly temperatures in the 40s, and a slight breeze making it feel even colder.

For the rest of the day, you’ll need to keep that coat handy, as temperatures won’t climb out of the 40s, and we’ll maintain the chance for some patchy drizzle through the evening.

If you don’t like the cold weather today, then you’ll love the weekend! We’ll see some sunshine return as temperatures warm back up into the 70s briefly, before another front cools us down Sunday evening and into next week.

Also, don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend! Set your clocks BACK one hour before you go to bed Saturday night, giving you an extra hour of sleep. This means that the sun will rise earlier and set earlier starting Sunday.

I’ll have more on our weekend warm-up and next week’s cool down on KSN News at Noon!

Or you can watch the latest forecast here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

