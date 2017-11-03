Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Gloomy Now — Brighter and Warmer Weekend

By under

Skies have stayed gloomy all day and I’m not expecting them to break until late tomorrow!

Temps have been on the chilly side in the 40s and a few 50s this afternoon.

These temperatures will slowly drop a few degrees through the overnight.  There will also be areas of fog, mist and drizzle heading into tomorrow morning.  Temperatures will stay above freezing, so I’m not expecting any slick spots on any roadways.

It will take time, but I do see thinner clouds by tomorrow afternoon.

Winds will also kick in from the south helping to return us to the comfortable 60s and 70s.  However, another cold front comes plowing through on Sunday dropping us back again.  Coming up tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10, I’ll let you know where temperatures will reside next week and who could see a few flurries by Wednesday. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s