Teachman’s Take: Gloomy Now — Brighter and Warmer Weekend

Skies have stayed gloomy all day and I’m not expecting them to break until late tomorrow!

Temps have been on the chilly side in the 40s and a few 50s this afternoon.

These temperatures will slowly drop a few degrees through the overnight. There will also be areas of fog, mist and drizzle heading into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will stay above freezing, so I’m not expecting any slick spots on any roadways.

It will take time, but I do see thinner clouds by tomorrow afternoon.

Winds will also kick in from the south helping to return us to the comfortable 60s and 70s. However, another cold front comes plowing through on Sunday dropping us back again. Coming up tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10, I’ll let you know where temperatures will reside next week and who could see a few flurries by Wednesday. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman