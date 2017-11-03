Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Cold & Clammy

There’s no need to wonder what it feels like to live in Seattle… Today we will have that cold, clammy, overcast grey weather that the Pacific NW is famous for… The fog issue isn’t as bad this morning as it was yesterday, but we still won’t see much, if any, sun here in Wichita!! W KS might pick up a little sun this afternoon… Just a little…

Some lite fog and haze is setting up in the NW at this early hour of the day… And early on with temps below freezing we could have a little freezing fog and some slick spots…

Your day is off to a cooler start today than it did yesterday! We don’t have much of a warm up on tap for you today has highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s…

A big ridge of High Pressure has set up shop on the Gulf Coast and Kansas will get the benefit of that warm ridge this weekend!!

As unpleasant as today is, the best weather of the week is saved for the weekend! Then cooler weather is headed back in early next week!!