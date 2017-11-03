Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Cold & Clammy

By under

There’s no need to wonder what it feels like to live in Seattle… Today we will have that cold, clammy, overcast grey weather that the Pacific NW is famous for… The fog issue isn’t as bad this morning as it was yesterday, but we still won’t see much, if any, sun here in Wichita!! W KS might pick up a little sun this afternoon… Just a little…

Some lite fog and haze is setting up in the NW at this early hour of the day… And early on with temps below freezing we could have a little freezing fog and some slick spots…

Your day is off to a cooler start today than it did yesterday! We don’t have much of a warm up on tap for you today has highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s…

A big ridge of High Pressure has set up shop on the Gulf Coast and Kansas will get the benefit of that warm ridge this weekend!!

As unpleasant as today is, the best weather of the week is saved for the weekend! Then cooler weather is headed back in early next week!!

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s