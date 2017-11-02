Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Mild Today, Cooler Tomorrow

Patchy dense fog as plagued the region this morning, but conditions are starting to improve across the state, with the fog generally clearing up through the afternoon.

But, we’ll still keep with plenty of clouds and muggy conditions today, as temperatures in Wichita currently stay mild in the 50s.

Colder air is sweeping across the state though as a front is passing through, bringing some gusty north winds at about 15-30 mph.

For Wichita, expect mild temperatures in the 60s through the afternoon with plenty of clouds. Then the front hits this evening, bringing in the strong winds and cooling our temperatures off, but potentially allowing a little bit of sunshine to break through as drier air moves in.

I’ll talk about how much cooler this front will make us tomorrow, before we warm RIGHT back up this weekend, straight ahead on KSN News at Noon!

Or, as always, you can watch our latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

