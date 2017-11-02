Teachman’s Take: Drab And Cooler Week’s End

Drab and dreary — a great way to describe today. Our temperatures stayed down for a couple of different reasons. One, the cloud cover that just didn’t want to break up for many of us. It showed signs sunshine in Wichita earlier this morning, but the clouds eventually won over the skies. Also, we have a cold front pushing southward.

What a temperature difference this afternoon from 48 in Goodland to 70 in Independence. Overnight, we’re all in the chill again. And there could be a few areas of mist.

While the clouds will thin somewhat early in the overnight, they will thicken up again and stay cloudy through Friday. Temps will stay cooler than normal only for tomorrow with a few showers or patches of mist.

We will recover quickly over the weekend. How much we’ll warm and how long it lasts tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman