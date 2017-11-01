Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Winds Will Be Key To Our Warm Ups

By

Temperatures have taken a huge jump today!  We are easily 20 degrees warmer today than on Halloween.

We are going to enjoy these warmer, southerly winds for a little longer.  As I always say, we love those southerly winds because it keeps us warmer than the norm.

But, there is a front on the way late Thursday and into Friday. Moisture looks extremely limited and a stray shower or two could develop in central Kansas before the weekend.  There will be a noticeable drop in temps by Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll swing warmer again!

This up and down weather pattern is expected to continue.  We’ll take a look at where we’re headed tonight and if there is any chance for decent precip on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

