Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Warmer, Cooler, Warmer…..

After a really cold and kind of clammy Halloween we are making pretty strong turn around today… However, it doesn’t feel like a warm up this morning… At 5AM temps were holding in the 20s and 30s and gusty S winds were making it feel even colder!

These south winds may not feel all that great this morning, but they will make a difference by this afternoon.

As sun returns today highs in Western Kansas will warm into the 70s thanks to a warm front that pushes across the west half of the state. Central Kansas including Wichita will be warmer, just not AS warm..

The temperature roller coaster that you are so familiar with will continue this week… another front will push through tomorrow, but ahead of that front we will warm up nicely! It’s hard to believe but by the weekend we will be flirting with the 80s in parts of the state.

