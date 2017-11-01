Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: More Temperature Swings Expected

By under

We ended the month of October on a raw, even snowy note. We’ll kick off the new month with milder temperatures! Morning clouds will break for some afternoon sunshine as highs top out in the 60s and 70s.

Kansas Today

Less wind tonight and chilly temperatures in the 40s.

Kansas Tonight

The roller coaster ride continues for the rest of the week. There is another cold front that will come through tomorrow and set the stage for cooler conditions for week’s end.

Temperature Trend

Temperatures will make a run for the 80s over the weekend, I’ll have your weekend forecast coming up on KSN News at Noon! – Laura Bannon

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s