Laura’s Look: More Temperature Swings Expected

We ended the month of October on a raw, even snowy note. We’ll kick off the new month with milder temperatures! Morning clouds will break for some afternoon sunshine as highs top out in the 60s and 70s.

Less wind tonight and chilly temperatures in the 40s.

The roller coaster ride continues for the rest of the week. There is another cold front that will come through tomorrow and set the stage for cooler conditions for week’s end.

Temperatures will make a run for the 80s over the weekend, I’ll have your weekend forecast coming up on KSN News at Noon! – Laura Bannon