Leon’s Breakfast Blog: A Cold, Clammy Halloween

The first snow of the season is showing up on radar this morning and unfortunately it’s Halloween!! Today is the worst day of the whole week and trick or treaters will to deal with a pretty cold and clammy day with showers or a light wintry mix through the afternoon

Temps to start off will be below freezing this morning!! Only 31 at 8 AM. The lunch hour will be near 40 with a high of 44. That wintry mix will make it feel even chillier…

Temps at this hour are certainly cold enough to support snow, but the air near the surface of the Earth is so dry that much of the snow falling now is evaporating… Still some light accumulations are possible… Watch for slick spots on the roads this morning!

Cloudy and cold this morning and early afternoon… A wintry mix to light showers is expected this afternoon before we finally start to dry out as we head into the evening hours…