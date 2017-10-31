Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: First Snow of the Season

By under

It’s looking like a winter wonderland across parts of Kansas this morning. Minor accumulation reported so far. Use caution if you’re driving, some slick roads are possible – especially on bridges and overpasses.

Gorham snow (Courtesy: Traci Jacobs)

No snow in the Metro. Heading into the afternoon, light snow will transition into a cold rain. I’m expecting all precipitation to clear out just in time for Trick-Or-Treating. It’ll be cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Halloween Night

We can kiss the cold temperatures and snow goodbye tomorrow. November brings us a change in our weather pattern. Expect warmer weather through the rest of the work week. Details on KSN News at Noon! – Laura Bannon

Temperature Trend

 

