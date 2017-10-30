Teachman’s Take: Halloween And The Light Wintry Mix

We finally started to see some sunshine late this afternoon. But, it hasn’t been enough to save our temperatures today. It has been brisk!

Temperatures overnight are expected to dip below freezing and will set the stage for a wintry weather maker for Halloween.

It will begin as light snow in western Kansas and quickly travel east during the day. As it travels eastward, it will encounter warmer temperatures and change to all rain. I’ll have an hour by hour look tonight at where most of the snow will fall, what you will see at your house and how much snow falls on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman