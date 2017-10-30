Leon’s Breakfast Blog

Weather Blog

After a wonderful weekend and warm temps on Sunday we get another shot of cold air for the start of the workweek!! Windy and much cooler conditions are expected today along with increasing clouds later this morning and this afternoon!! A huge dip in the upper level winds (jet stream) has allowed cooler Canadian air to slide to the south. Kansas is just getting a glancing blow from this cold push but it will still keep us much cooler than normal for the next couple of days.

This morning we will start off in the lower 40s and we only warm into the low 50s for daytime highs this afternoon. N winds between 15-25 mph will make it feel much cooler all afternoon long!!

Statewide temps will take a pretty good hit today and we’ll be around 20 degrees cooler than what we were able to do yesterday!!

Halloween is looking cloudy and cooler!! At at least it isn’t going to be windy… Light S winds will not bring warmer air but they will bring a slight chance of a few sprinkles and showers in the afternoon and early evening… There could also be a few snowflakes early Tuesday morning in SW KS!!

