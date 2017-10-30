Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: First Flakes of Season on Halloween

A cold front dropped in early this morning which is putting a chill in the air. Temperatures won’t move much today, we’ll only see highs in the 40s and 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Kansas Today

Even colder tonight as temperatures drop back to the 20s and 30s with less wind.

Kansas Tonight

Tricky Halloween forecast. We could be looking at our first flakes of the season, crazy right?

You can count on sticking with the winter coats tomorrow. Early Tuesday morning some folks in western Kansas may wake up to wet snow, *no accumulation is anticipated*. We’re expecting this to transition into a rain/snow mix heading into the afternoon. A cold rain can be expected later in the day for the Wichita Metro. Overall, amounts look minimal whether you see rain or snow. Any precipitation is expected to end by the evening, just in time for Trick-Or-Treating.

StormCast 2PM

 

I’ll have an updated look at StormCast and show you hour by hour what to expect on Halloween on KSN News at Noon. – Laura Bannon

