Western’s Weather Wrap: Warmer Today, Cooler Tomorrow

Not quite as cold this morning, but still a very chilly start to your Sunday!

So, you’ll need a jacket as you head to church or anything this morning, but you certainly won’t need it by the afternoon! Our temperatures will be warming significantly today into the mid 70s with lots of sunshine and just slightly breezy winds.

Enjoy the warmth today, because yet another cold front is on the way for tonight, dropping our temperatures back down below normal tomorrow, and bringing a small chance for a spotty shower or flurry in far northern Kansas.

Our roller coaster temperatures continue this week, with us dropping back into the 40s on Tuesday, before quickly returning to the 60s on Wednesday. A few spotty showers will also be possible Tuesday, though it isn’t expected to ruin your Halloween – just note that it will be very chilly while you’re out trick-or-treating!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, and get more details on our upcoming cool down in my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady