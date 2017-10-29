Laura’s Look: Another Cold Snap Coming

When it comes to Kansas weather, we know all good things must come to an end, like it being sunny and 70 degrees at the end of October.

Clouds will be on the rise tonight as a cold front sweeps through. It won’t be as cold by morning in the 40s but with stiff north winds it’ll put an edge on the overall feel for the morning.

There is a small chance for a random shower or even a flurry (it’ll be cold enough) in our far western counties of the viewing area by morning. Make sure to tune into Kansas Today, Leon Smitherman will be tracking the wet weather.

It’ll be roughly 20 degrees cooler on Monday with highs only in the 40s and 50s. We’ll see more clouds than sunshine with stiff north winds.

Even cooler weather is expected on Halloween, make sure the kiddos dress warm for Trick-Or-Treating.

Check in with us on tonight on KSN News, I’ll show you who could see some wet weather on Halloween and when we’ll warm up again. Have a great night! – Laura Bannon