Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Another Cold Snap Coming

By under

When it comes to Kansas weather, we know all good things must come to an end, like it being sunny and 70 degrees at the end of October.

Clouds will be on the rise tonight as a cold front sweeps through. It won’t be as cold by morning in the 40s but with stiff north winds it’ll put an edge on the overall feel for the morning.

Kansas Tonight

There is a small chance for a random shower or even a flurry (it’ll be cold enough) in our far western counties of the viewing area by morning. Make sure to tune into Kansas Today, Leon Smitherman will be tracking the wet weather.

Monday 8AM StormCast

It’ll be roughly 20 degrees cooler on Monday with highs only in the 40s and 50s. We’ll see more clouds than sunshine with stiff north winds.

Kansas Tomorrow

Even cooler weather is expected on Halloween, make sure the kiddos dress warm for Trick-Or-Treating.

Check in with us on tonight on KSN News, I’ll show you who could see some wet weather on Halloween and when we’ll warm up again. Have a great night! – Laura Bannon

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s