Western’s Weather Wrap: Cold Morning, Better Afternoon

Good Saturday morning, Kansas!

The positive side to this morning is that the winds aren’t nearly as strong as what they have been lately. But, these lighter winds, mainly clear skies, and dry conditions have allowed temperatures to drop into the teens and 20s across the state.

Because it’s so chilly, if you factor in that slight breeze, it feels like it’s in the teens and single digits throughout Kansas to start our Saturday, so bundle up if you have to head out!

But the cold temperatures we’re seeing this morning won’t last too long. Today will be a little bit milder than yesterday, though still cool, with highs in the 50s, fairly light winds, and plenty of sunshine.

I’ll have your full weekend forecast all morning on KSN! Or you can catch the latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Have a wonderful Saturday, everyone 🙂

~Katie the Weather Lady

