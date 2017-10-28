Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Warm Sunday, Won’t Last Long

Despite the cold start to this Saturday, it turned out to be a nice, crisp day. It’ll be cold again tonight but we’re not looking at record-breaking low temperatures. Under mostly clear skies and light winds we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s come Sunday morning.

Warmer weather is on tap tomorrow as highs climb to the 60s and 70s under sun drenched skies. Don’t get used to it, we’re tracking another cool down for the start of the new work week. Highs on Monday in the 50s with steady to falling temperatures in the afternoon. The wind will also put an edge on the overall feel for the day.

Halloween will be one of the cooler days this week. Expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures only in the 40s. There is the ever so slight potential for a shower or flurry but most of us will stay dry.

The entire week features a lot of ups and downs, tune into KSN News at 6 and 10, I’ll have your Halloween forecast and we’ll look ahead to our next chance of some much-needed moisture.

Have a great night! – Laura Bannon

