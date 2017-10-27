Western’s Weather Wrap: Brr…

After yesterday’s powerful cold front, our temperatures are about 20-30 degrees colder across Kansas today compared to yesterday.

Despite the perfectly sunny skies, it’s very chilly in Wichita this noon with gusty northwest winds and very dry conditions (which is keeping the fire danger high, so keep that in mind).

Wind chills are mainly in the 20s across Kansas today, so grab a coat before you head out the door!

Highs will only climb into the mid 40s today, with the strong winds making it feel like it’s in the 30s all day long…giving us our first taste of winter!

Winds will lighten up with continued clear skies tonight, allowing temperatures to fall even more on your Saturday morning. *Freeze and Hard Freeze Warnings* are then in place for central and southern counties, including Wichita, with lows dropping into the teens and 20s across the state, bringing the growing season to an end.

I’ll have a look ahead to our milder weekend, coming up on KSN News at Noon!

Or you can catch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady