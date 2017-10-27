Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Winter Is Coming!

By under

The coldest air of the season has plowed into the Central Plains! Today we will be nearly 30 degrees colder than yesterday! Strong NW winds will make it feel even colder!!

 

The numbers at this hour (5:00AM) don’t lie… Winter is coming!! This cold shot from Canada won’t stick around for long but it has our attention today!!

Winds are going to be a factor all day… This morning’s wind chills are pretty brutal, especially in W KS.

Western KS will have a hard freeze this morning and the eastern 2/3rds of the state is under a freeze warning tonight through Saturday morning…

Highs today will struggle to climb into the 40s but with strong NW winds today wind chills will make it feel like it’s only in the 30s!

We have a nice little temp recovery this weekend with Sunday being the day we get back to normal highs for late October… Halloween is looking pretty nice… A little chilly but sunny and dry.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s