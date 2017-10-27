Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Winter Is Coming!

The coldest air of the season has plowed into the Central Plains! Today we will be nearly 30 degrees colder than yesterday! Strong NW winds will make it feel even colder!!

The numbers at this hour (5:00AM) don’t lie… Winter is coming!! This cold shot from Canada won’t stick around for long but it has our attention today!!

Winds are going to be a factor all day… This morning’s wind chills are pretty brutal, especially in W KS.

Western KS will have a hard freeze this morning and the eastern 2/3rds of the state is under a freeze warning tonight through Saturday morning…

Highs today will struggle to climb into the 40s but with strong NW winds today wind chills will make it feel like it’s only in the 30s!

We have a nice little temp recovery this weekend with Sunday being the day we get back to normal highs for late October… Halloween is looking pretty nice… A little chilly but sunny and dry.