Western’s Weather Wrap: Are You Ready For Winter?

It’s beautiful in Wichita…for now. Sunshine, 60s, light winds… Enjoy this while it lasts! Which won’t be much longer, actually…

Our next cold front is on its way, bringing powerful north winds across the state, which are gusting up to 50 mph, making for very difficult driving conditions, especially on east-west roads, so hang on tight to the wheel!

For Wichita, we’ll stay warm through the early afternoon, then the strong winds will hit just in time to pick the kids up from school and will greatly impact the drive home from work, at which point our temperatures will start to fall.

This will be the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season, prompting a *Freeze and Hard Freeze Warning* for the northwestern half of the state for tonight into tomorrow morning, with temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s.

*Freeze and Hard Freeze Watches* are then in place for central and southern Kansas for tomorrow night into Saturday morning, bringing the growing season to an end, with temperatures down into the teens and 20s across the state. Be sure to bring the plants and pets in for the next few nights at least!

I’ll time out these powerful winds and freezing temperatures, plus look ahead to when the warmer weather returns, coming up on KSN News at Noon!

Or you can watch the latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Bundle up, everybody!

