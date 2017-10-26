Leon’s Breakfast Blog: The Big Chill

A powerful cold front is pushing across the state today. Highs will be reached early this afternoon ahead of this front. When the front arrives light south winds will be replaced by strong gusty NW winds and much colder temperatures… The temps will fall steadily as NW winds gust between 20-40mph. Overnight tonight our overnight lows in Wichita will be near freezing. A hard freeze is expected in SW and NW Kansas tonight as temps fall below freezing and stay there for several hours through tomorrow morning. A hard freeze is expected in W KS tonight through Friday morning. Highs tomorrow will struggle to reach the mid 40s and with strong NW winds not letting up, out wind chills will feel even colder!! Make sure you bundle up and bring in the pets so they don’t have to suffer through a cold night outside!!

Advertisement