Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Wild Temp Swings!

It’s not just Kansas… It’s dry across almost all of the lower 48 states!! So the bottom line here is that we are dry and we are going to stay dry today!! We are off to a chilly start, but today is without a doubt going to be the best day of the week!

High pressure is in control of most of the western half of the US today and Kansas will get the benefit of that nice warm ridge which has built up in the west.

 

Temps will be running well above normal as we peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s. What will make today even nicer is the fact that those strong NW winds have finally died down. The best advice is to get out and enjoy this afternoon.

Much cooler and windier conditions are on the way tomorrow and into Friday!

 

