Laura’s Look: Dramatic changes around the corner

After a blustery start to the work week, we’ll finally catch a break today and enjoy nice fall temperatures weather. Enjoy this one day of warmth without the wind before temperatures tumble on down.

Highs today across the state in the upper 70s and lower 80s under sun drenched skies.

A strong cold front will sweep across Kansas tomorrow ushering in the coldest air of the season. This appears to be a dry cold front but I wouldn’t be surprised if folks in far western Kansas saw a few flakes flying in the air Thursday night into Friday morning. No accumulation anticipated.

Killing freezes are likely this Friday and Saturday morning which will bring an end to the growing season. Saturday morning temperatures will easily drop into the 20s.

The rest of the weekend won’t be as cold but another cold snap is on the way for Halloween. I’ll show you how low temperatures will drop coming up on KSN News at Noon! – Laura Bannon