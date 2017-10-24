Teachman’s Take: One Day Of Warmth Before A Big Chill

Temperatures have been cooler today thanks to gusty winds from the northwest. Wichita’s average high for this time of year is 66. So, we’re not too far away from the norm.

The sunshine has helped to heat us up, but it’s hard to overcome winds gusting over 30 MPH this afternoon.

Winds will ease once again around sunset. With clear skies and light winds, temperatures will be even colder overnight with all of us dipping down into the 30s.

Our weather pattern today supports cooler temperatures.

But Wednesday, our winds will become more westerly. That means we are headed for a big warm up! Unfortunately, it won’t last long before the coldest air so far this season rolls into town.

For the first time this season, I trended some overnight lows down into the teens while updating the forecast this afternoon. We’re expected to encounter this chill just as the weekend begins which means a hard freeze is GUARANTEED by Saturday morning.

– Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman