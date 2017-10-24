Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Cool Windy Fall Forecast

So if you like a cool, breezy Fall forecast you’re gonna love this one!! We’ve got another day of pretty gusty NW winds! The difference from today and yesterday?? Today will be about 10 degrees cooler so that NW wind will have an edge to it!

A big dip in the jet stream is allowing much cooler Canadian air to pour into the Central parts of the lower 48.

Although it will be cooler and windy there will once again be plenty of sun across the state so today will definitely feel like a late October afternoon!!

This cold snap will be short lived though as tomorrow our temps jump noticeably!! Then the jet stream takes a wild ride on the temp roller coaster as we head toward the weekend!! A significant push of Canadian air will plunge into the plains states bring some of the coolest temps so far this season!

Friday will be much cooler with temps running nearly 20 degrees below normal!!