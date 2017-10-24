Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Think it’s cold now? Just wait…

A chill was definitely in the air this morning, check out our low temperatures. This weekend’s cold snap make these numbers look mild.

Low Temperatures

The wind does not help either. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 6 PM for a portion of south central Kansas. Expect winds in excess of 40 MPH at times.

10 AM Wind Gusts

Warmer weather is on tap tomorrow. We’ll see high temperatures around 80 degrees. Soak it all in because it’s down hill from here on out.

Temp Trend

The coolest air of the season will slide into the state heading into the weekend. Killing freezes are expected by Saturday morning.

Weekend Cold Snap

I’ll have your forecast coming up on KSN News at Noon, we’ll talk about how long these cold temperatures will last! – Laura Bannon

