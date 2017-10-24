Laura’s Look: Think it’s cold now? Just wait…

A chill was definitely in the air this morning, check out our low temperatures. This weekend’s cold snap make these numbers look mild.

The wind does not help either. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 6 PM for a portion of south central Kansas. Expect winds in excess of 40 MPH at times.

Warmer weather is on tap tomorrow. We’ll see high temperatures around 80 degrees. Soak it all in because it’s down hill from here on out.

The coolest air of the season will slide into the state heading into the weekend. Killing freezes are expected by Saturday morning.

– Laura Bannon