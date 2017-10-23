Teachman’s Take: Buckle Up! Temps Take Us For A Ride This Week

The winds today switched from the northwest and have been strong! Get used to gusty winds this week because they won’t change much day after day until the weekend.

Our temperatures are mild this afternoon. But, look at those afternoon temps in the 50s in NW Kansas….

As winds stay windy from the northwest Tuesday, we are going to be cooler in the lower 60s. And this is just the beginning of the ups and downs we’ll face this week. While our rain chances are extremely slim to non-existent for the next week, we are going to have some significant temperatures changes. Join me tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. I’ll let you know how to dress for these changes and when all of us will have a hard freeze. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman