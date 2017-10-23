Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Fall weather is here

Off to another pretty nice start to the day! Skies are clear and it’s not too chilly! We will keep these comfortable temperatures around today. It won’t be as chilly to start off the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

 

Winds early this morning (5:00AM) aren’t too gusty across much of the state but check on the NW corner of Kansas! That is the leading edge of a fast-moving front that will sweep through the state today… While the front will come through dry, winds will get quite gusty!

 

Even with the strong NW winds today, temps will stay pretty mild…

Cooler air arrives tomorrow, but notice that the real shot of Fall’s chill will arrive by later this week!

