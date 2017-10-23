Laura’s Look: Weekend Freeze Likely

Comfortable temperatures can be expected today, the only difference will be the wind. Winds will gust over 35 MPH at times throughout the day.

Stiff northwest winds will stay in place through the day tomorrow. It won’t be as warm with highs in the 60s.

We’ll warm up again for the mid-week time period before our next shot of cold air.

Widespread low temperatures in the 20s can be expected by Saturday morning. Certainly some of the coldest air of the season so far. So gardeners will want to heed the warning.

There’s been some buzz about this cool down and whether or not we’ll get any wintry precipitation out of this, I’ll show you what you can expect along with the colder temperatures coming up on KSN News at Noon! – Laura Bannon