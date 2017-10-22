Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Chilly Morning, Perfect Afternoon

A cold front passed through overnight, bringing a significant temperature change across the state. After a mild and muggy start to the day yesterday, we are about 30° colder and much drier this morning.

The winds also aren’t nearly as strong as yesterday, but there’s enough of a breeze to give us a slight wind chill. It feels like it’s in the 40s in eastern Kansas, but it feels like the 20s out west!

So, you’ll at least want a heavy jacket before you head out to church or anything this morning, but you won’t need it by the afternoon! Sunshine takes over today, warming us to the low 70s, along with light winds and low humidity – a perfect day to get outside and enjoy the second half of your weekend!

Rain chances look to remain minimal over the next week, and a series of fronts will give us some roller coaster temperatures – one dropping us to the 60s on Tuesday, and another dropping us to the 50s on Friday!


I’ll have more details on your forecast all morning on KSN, or you can catch my latest update right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Enjoy this gorgeous Sunday!

~Katie the Weather Lady

