Laura’s Look: Roller Coaster Temperatures

This week’s weather features a lot of ups and downs with little to no moisture in the forecast. All eyes on the weekend as temperatures drop off into the 40s for daytime highs.

It won’t be as cold tonight with mostly clear skies, light winds, and temperatures in the 40s by morning.

Beautiful fall weather continues tomorrow although it will be windy.

A cold front will set the stage for cooler conditions on Tuesday. It won’t last for long as we climb back into the 70s for the middle of the week.

Big changes arrive by the weekend. We’ll see daytime highs only in the 40s! You’re going to want to dress warm for Friday Football Fever! On top of the chilly temperatures for next weekend, some may even need the umbrellas, I’ll show who will be impacted on KSN News at 5 and after Sunday Night Football. – Laura Bannon