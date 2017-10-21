Western’s Weather Wrap: Saturday Storms, Some Severe

Our gusty winds from yesterday have held strong overnight, making it a windy and mild start to our Saturday.

For the rest of the day, we’ll keep with these strong winds, along with muggy conditions, mostly cloudy skies, and warm highs in the mid 70s.

Storms are expected to develop right around the Wichita Metro at about 3-4 PM, and then will develop into a line of storms that will progress southeastward through the evening.

These storms will run the risk of becoming severe with an Elevated Risk (1/3) in place across southcentral Kansas today.

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning will be possible with these storms. A tornado can’t be ruled out, but thankfully the risk is low.

I'll have more on your weekend forecast all morning on KSN!

Have a great Saturday, but stay weather aware!

~Katie the Weather Lady