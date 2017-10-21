Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Saturday evening storms; Quiet Sunday

A line of storms will impact central and eastern Kansas Saturday evening. Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning will be possible. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

A Severe Storm Watch is in effect until 10PM, this includes the Wichita Metro. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10PM for central Oklahoma, this includes Kay County in the KSN viewing area.

We’ll clear out overnight tonight, this will set the stage for a brisk Sunday in the Metro. Expect freezing conditions in western Kansas.

A delightful Sunday on tap with temperatures in the 70s.

Temperatures stay mild through the work week with more changes on the way next weekend! Make sure to tune into KSN News at 6 and 10 for the latest on where the storms are and where they’re headed next. – Laura Bannon

 

 

 

 

