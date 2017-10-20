Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Windy Friday, Saturday Storms

By

Our stretch of warm weather continues, but today we’ve added some nuisance south winds at 20-35 mph, so be sure to hang on tight to the wheel!

Your Friday will stay fairly quiet besides the gusty winds, with highs again in the upper 70s, but with more scattered clouds.

The winds will stay strong tonight into tomorrow as well, before our next front arrives Saturday evening, sparking up thunderstorms across southcentral Kansas.

We are under an Elevated Risk for severe weather from basically Wichita and points towards the east from around 4 PM to 11 PM tomorrow.

Our Saturday afternoon and evening storms will be capable of hail up to the size of golf balls, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Although one can’t be ruled out, the tornado threat is very low.

I’ll time these storms out for you on Stormcast and give you more details on your full weekend forecast, all coming up on KSN News at Noon!

~Katie the Weather Lady

