Western’s Weather Wrap: Beautiful Today, Weekend Storms

Yet again, a gorgeous day across Kansas… Plenty of sunshine with just a few cirrus clouds!

Temperatures are also nice and mild in the 60s, climbing up into the 70s.

Highs today will top off well above normal in the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the state, with lots of sunshine and dry conditions, but with some breezy south winds.

But, changes are on the way. Winds will be cranking up tomorrow, and a front will arrive on Saturday, bringing storm chances across mainly southcentral Kansas.

An Elevated Risk for severe weather is in place for Saturday afternoon and evening from around Wichita and points toward the southeast, with large hail and damaging winds possible, so stay weather aware this weekend.

I’ll time these storms out for you, coming up on KSN News at Noon! Or you can watch my latest forecast video right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Otherwise, enjoy this beautiful Thursday weather 🙂

~Katie the Weather Lady

