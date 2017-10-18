Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Nice Week, Weekend Changes

It’s yet another beautiful day across Kansas! Plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures, and dry conditions, but just with some gusty south winds as you head out to lunch.

For the rest of the day, we’ll see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s, similar to yesterday. We’ll also see a few high level clouds, but still with mainly sunny skies, and strong south winds at 10-25 mph.

The main story through the end of the week will just be increasing winds. Then on Saturday, we’ll be tracking a cold front across the state, bringing the risk for severe storms in southcentral Kansas, including Wichita, Saturday evening, so stay tuned!

I’ll talk more about the nice and quiet weather that’s coming to an end this week, then time out our weekend storms straight ahead on KSN News at Noon!

Have a great Wednesday, everybody!

~Katie the Weather Lady

