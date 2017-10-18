Weather Blog

Leon's Breakfast Blog: More of the Same Please!!

Off to a clear and beautiful start to your Wednesday… Clear skies and south winds will be with us through the afternoon. South winds are really the only fly in the ointment to what is otherwise a beautiful forecast! Temps this morning are milder thanks to that constant south wind.

Once again the overall weather pattern across the lower 48 is very calm. The jet-stream is basically flat and it is laying well north of Kansas so we will once again be in above normal temps and clear sky conditions.

We will add a couple of degrees on top of what we did yesterday… Normal highs this time of year should be near 70, so we are running above normal and we’ll continue to warm up as we head toward the weekend.


 

Statewide we are looking at another really nice Fall afternoon… Central Kansas will be a bit breezy and as you can see SC Kansas will have winds between 10-25mph this afternoon.

Rain would be nice and it looks like we will have a “little bit” of rain in Central Kansas  by this weekend, but don’t expect much and don’t expect it to be wide spread… Western counties look like they will remain dry.

