Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Gorgeous Weather Continues

By

Our beautiful stretch of sunshiny skies marches on today.  If there is one down side to today’s weather, it would be the winds.

They are a little stronger in central and eastern Kansas.  Much lighter out west.  Overnight, the winds will weaken, but become breezy again namely in central Kansas Wednesday afternoon.

These winds have been favorable for warmer temperatures.  Take a look at how mild it is for an afternoon walk…

More of this is to come before a game changer arrives over the weekend.  Our next front will drop our temps and give some of us, not many, a chance for rain.  I’ll take a look tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

 

