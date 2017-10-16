Leon’s Breakfast Blog… Fabulous Fall Forecast !

Off to a clear and beautiful start to your work week… Clear skies and light winds this morning mean it’s a chilly start. Radar is quiet this morning as well and it will be quiet much of the week! Temps are chilly across the state and it is finally feeling like fall in Kansas!!

While we are starting off kind of chilly, a light southerly breeze will warm us up nicely.

Loads of sunshine state wide mean today is a Cinderella forecast… Not too hot, and not too cold… It’s going to feel just right!!

If you like today you are going to love what lies ahead for us! Fantastic Fall days are lined up all the way through the work week!