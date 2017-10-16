Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog… Fabulous Fall Forecast !

By under

Off to a clear and beautiful start to your work week… Clear skies and light winds this morning mean it’s a chilly start. Radar is quiet this morning as well and it will be quiet much of the week!  Temps are chilly across the state and it is finally feeling like fall in Kansas!!

While we are starting off kind of chilly, a light southerly breeze will warm us up nicely.

Loads of sunshine state wide mean today is a Cinderella forecast… Not too hot, and not too cold… It’s going to feel just right!!

 

If you like today you are going to love what lies ahead for us! Fantastic Fall days are lined up all the way through the work week!

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s