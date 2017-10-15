Laura’s Look: Back to October

Stormy conditions yesterday gave way to pleasant weather this Sunday. We’re putting it on cruise control this week and it’s going to feel more like October.

Starry skies and light winds can be expected tonight. Dress warm as you head out the door Monday morning with temperatures starting off in the 30s and 40s.

Patchy frost can be expected for areas along and north of I-70 by morning.

Beautiful fall weather continues this week as temperatures warm into the 70s under sunny skies each day.

The one thing that is lacking from the work week forecast is the chance for rain. Some storms are possible by the weekend time frame. I’ll have your forecast this evening on KSN News! – Laura Bannon