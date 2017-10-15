Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Back to October

By under

Stormy conditions yesterday gave way to pleasant weather this Sunday. We’re putting it on cruise control this week and it’s going to feel more like October.

Starry skies and light winds can be expected tonight. Dress warm as you head out the door Monday morning with temperatures starting off in the 30s and 40s.

Kansas Tonight

Patchy frost can be expected for areas along and north of I-70 by morning.

Frost Advisory

Beautiful fall weather continues this week as temperatures warm into the 70s under sunny skies each day.

Next 3 Days

 

The one thing that is lacking from the work week forecast is the chance for rain. Some storms are possible by the weekend time frame. I’ll have your forecast this evening on KSN News! – Laura Bannon

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s